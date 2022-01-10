Aston Villa’s swoop to sign Lucas Digne from Everton is not as advanced as has been suggested in some quarters, according to the BBC.

Steven Gerrard’s side look to be in pole position to capture Digne, despite the Frenchman attracting interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

It has been suggested that Villa have agreed personal terms with Digne and are now closing in on a £25m deal to take him to the Midlands.

However, the move is not as advanced as has been suggested, with Aston Villa yet to table any bid with Everton for the full-back.

It is also suggested that Digne’s wages could be an issue for Aston Villa and the move is far from a done deal.

The news could encourage Digne’s other suitors to continue to try to sign him this month.

Digne wants to leave Everton after falling out with the club’s manager Rafael Benitez.

Everton are happy to sell the Frenchman during this month’s window as long as they receive an offer they deem to be acceptable and which represents his value.