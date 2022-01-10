Newcastle United and FC Basel have expressed their interest in striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Mainz.

Mateta has been linked with an exit from Selhurst Park this month, though Mainz do not want him to return to Germany and want Palace to trigger their option to keep him permanently.

The striker has agreed to join Saint-Etienne, but with Crystal Palace not triggering the option and Mainz waiting until they do, the potential move is stuck.

There is other interest in Mateta and, according to French radio station RMC, Swiss side Basel have asked about a loan.

It is claimed Newcastle are also interested in the striker, but it is unclear what terms they would be looking to sign him on.

Amid the complex transfer situation, Mateta has started to find playing time at Crystal Palace and has scored two goals in his last three games.

The jury is out on what will happen next to the striker, but he is not short of suitors if he does depart Selhurst Park.

Mateta, 24, netted in a 3-0 win over Norwich City at the end of December and struck in a FA Cup win over Millwall at the weekend.

Newcastle want a new striker in through the door before they face Watford in the Premier League this coming weekend.