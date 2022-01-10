Newcastle United look set to face disappointment in their interest in Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare as PSV Eindhoven do not want to sell him.

The Magpies made right-back Kieran Trippier their first signing under new ownership and are ramping up efforts to further bolster their squad.

Newcastle are determined to drag themselves out of the drop zone in the second half of the Premier League campaign and have compiled a list of targets across all departments, with enquiries slapped in.

PSV midfielder Sangare is on the Tyneside giants wish list in the current window as the club’s deal-makers continue to conduct parallel negotiations with a clutch of targets and their clubs.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Newcastle will find it hard to snare away the 24-year-old from the Eredivisie side as they want to keep him beyond the ongoing window.

PSV are leading the Dutch top flight at present and are locked in an intense battle with rivals Ajax And Feyenoord for the title.

Sangare is a fixture in the Rood-witten squad this season and they want to have him in their ranks for the remainder of the season.

The midfielder is currently away on international duty with Ivory Coast, as they chase success in the Africa Cup Of Nations.