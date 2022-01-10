Chris Wood may have a release clause in his Burnley contract, amid interest from Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News’ The Transfer Show (18:24).

Newcastle are keen to improve their attacking options during this month’s transfer window and could sign two strikers, with an eye on an experienced hitman and an up and coming player.

Burnley striker Wood has been linked with Newcastle, but the Clarets may be unlikely to want to sell to another team struggling at the foot of the Premier League.

However, if Wood has a release clause in his contract then the matter could be taken out of Burnley’s hands.

There are suggestions that the New Zealand international has a release clause, but it is unclear if he does.

Burnley and Wood have been tight-lipped over whether that is the case and it is unknown if such a clause does exist.

Wood, 30, is under contract with Burnley until the summer of 2023 and has played in 17 Premier League games for the Clarets this term.

He has found the back of the net against Leeds United, Brentford and Crystal Palace, and losing him, especially to Newcastle, would be a blow for Burnley.