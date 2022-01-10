Newcastle United would be interested in signing Dean Henderson if Manchester United sanction an exit, amid him being unhappy and pushing to leave, according to talkSPORT.

Henderson, 24, missed Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday night due to illness, but he is keen to leave the club to play regularly.

Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Henderson asked to leave two weeks ago and then, when told he could not, asked again.

Manchester United have again blocked an exit for the shot-stopper, but if they do change their stance then Newcastle will be interested.

The Magpies could snap up a new goalkeeper if a target becomes available and Henderson would fit the bill.

The goalkeeper is claimed to be hugely unhappy at his situation at Old Trafford and wants to leave.

Henderson has made just two appearances this season and his luck has not changed despite a change of manager at the club.

Manchester United are in a strong position to dictate his future and have the goalkeeper under contract until 2025.