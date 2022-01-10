Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to sign Brighton defender Haydon Roberts after other teams in League One, along with Championship sides, joined the chase, according to The Athletic.

Owls boss Darren Moore wants to take the 19-year-old to Hillsborough and Wednesday were clear favourites to snap him up on loan from Brighton.

Roberts was an unused substitute during Brighton’s FA Cup win over West Brom on Saturday.

The picture now looks less than clear for Sheffield Wednesday though as clubs from the Championship and League One have joined the chase for the teenager.

Sheffield Wednesday now face a battle to snap up Roberts during this month’s transfer window.

Roberts has made the bench in the Premier League for Brighton a number of times this season.

The Seagulls gave him first team action in the EFL Cup, with the centre-back playing against Cardiff City, Swansea City and Leicester City.

A loan move this month will hand Roberts an opportunity to play first team football on a regular basis for the second half of the campaign.