Tottenham Hotspur have yet to agree a fee with Ajax for the sale of Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bergwijn has struggled to win over Tottenham boss Antonio Conte over the course of the season so far and is open to returning to the Netherlands in this month’s transfer window.

Ajax want to be his new home and they have sent an offer to Tottenham to sign Bergwijn.

Spurs are fully prepared to sell the Dutchman, but they have not agree a fee with Ajax for his departure.

With Conte having decided to sell Bergwijn though, Tottenham are expected to look to agree a deal to smooth his exit from north London and bring money into the club’s coffers.

The 24-year-old has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, scoring just once.

Bergwijn has missed games in recent weeks due to injury and may have played his final match for Tottenham.

He has 64 appearances under his belt since he made the move to north London, but has scored just five times and provided ten assists.

Ajax sit second in the Dutch top flight, one point off league leaders PSV Eindhoven.