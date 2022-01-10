Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign a new striker in the ongoing transfer window unless they can raise funds by offloading players, with the priority remaining on bringing in a new right wing-back, according to The Athletic.

Spurs opted against signing hitman Carlos Vinicius, who spent eight months on loan from Benfica, in the summer and ended that window by not brining in a backup for star striker Harry Kane.

The north London giants have been linked with a clutch of strikers in the ongoing window, including Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic and Sassuolo’s Gianluca Scamacca, as boss Antonio Conte continues to rely on deploying players out of position whenever Kane is given a rest or is not available for selection.

Conte started winger Bryan Gil and attacking midfielder Dele Alli up top in Sunday’s FA Cup clash against League One side Morecambe but ultimately had to bring on Kane in the 69th minute as Spurs registered a comeback win.

However, Spurs’ priority target is adding a new right wing-back to their squad this month and Conte has identified Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore as his top target, with a price tag in the £20m range mooted.

And as such, if Spurs are to snap up a striker in addition to Traore in the ongoing window, they will likely have to first raise funds by offloading players.

As it stands Tottenham are likely to play the rest of the season without a replacement striker for Kane.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will manage to seal a deal for Traore and then add a new striker to their ranks in the coming weeks.