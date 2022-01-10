Tottenham Hotspur are seriously monitoring Roma and Gambia midfield talent Ebrima Darboe as they look to back Antonio Conte in the transfer market.

Spurs are active in this month’s transfer window as they try to meet the demands of the Italian tactician and they are expected to soon slap in a formal bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

They are also looking at midfielders, with Tanguy Ndombele struggling to win over Conte, and their eyes have been drawn to Italy’s Serie A.

They are keen on Roma’s Darboe and Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi.

And, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, it is Gambia international Darboe who they are seriously monitoring.

Spurs are alive to the potential of the young Roma midfielder, who is currently in action at the Africa Cup of Nations with Gambia.

Darboe has made five appearances for Roma so far this season, with Jose Mourinho focusing on using him in the Europa Conference League.

Roma have the midfielder locked down on a contract until the summer of 2026.