West Ham United are targeting making signings in three positions during this month’s transfer window, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

David Moyes has had his squad depth hugely tested due to his side’s participation in the Europa League and has also lost centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna to injury.

He wants to make signings this month as he looks to maintain West Ham’s push for a top four finish in the Premier League as well as push on in Europe.

And West Ham want to sign a centre-back, a left-back and a striker before the month is out.

They are also already working on bringing in another midfielder in the summer transfer window, while a goalkeeper could also arrive.

Following a period of sticky form, West Ham have returned to winning ways in recent weeks and have now won their last three games on the spin.

They are due to take on Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday night, before then playing host to Leeds United.

The Hammers put Leeds out of the FA Cup on Sunday, beating the Whites 2-0 at the London Stadium to reach the fourth round.