West Ham United could receive a big boost on the injury front as centre-back Kurt Zouma is set to return to the first team fold well ahead of schedule, according to the Evening Standard.

Having sealed a spot in the Europa League with a strong second half to their Premier League campaign last term, West Ham swooped to snap up Zouma from Chelsea in the summer to bolster the club’s backline under David Moyes.

Zouma had a superb start to his Hammers career, partnering with Angelo Ogbonna in the heart of defence but he was forced on to the sidelines in December having picked up a hamstring tendon injury.

West Ham’s situation went from bad to worse as they lost Ogbonna to a season-ending injury but it appears their fortunes are turning around for the better.

Zouma has been working hard as he stepped up his recovery and is now set to be available to Moyes again ahead of schedule.

The Frenchman was initially expected to only return from injury in February but he could be at Moyes’ disposal when West Ham take on Manchester United on 22nd January in the league.

Injuries to his first-choice centre-back duo has forced Moyes to look for a new player in that position in the ongoing window and it remains to be seen whether Zouma’s early return will have an impact on the club’s transfer plans.

The Irons have only managed one clean sheet in the league since Zouma was sidelined and fans, the boss and fellow players will be eagerly waiting for the Frenchman to lace up his boots again.