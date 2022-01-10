Zenit Saint Petersburg were hoping Newcastle United would table a bid for striker Sardar Azmoun, as they look to achieve the best possible price, but he is not a priority for the Magpies.

The St James’ Park club had to work with limited transfer kitties under previous owner Mike Ashley, but that situation has drastically changed in the ongoing window following a takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium last year.

Newcastle’s current owners have already splashed cash on a new right-back in the shape of Kieran Trippier and are in the market for further additions across all departments.

The Tyneside giants are keen on bringing in a striker in the ongoing window and have been credited with interest in a number of hitmen, including Zenit star Azmoun.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Zenit were hoping Newcastle, financially rejuvenated by the arrival of new owners, would table a bid for the 27-year-old.

However, the Premier League side are yet to make any bids for Azmoun as he is not a priority target.

Zenit are seeking a fee in the €5m range for Azmoun this month and talks have been held with Lyon.

While Newcastle do hold an interest in Azmoun, he is only down their list of striker targets and Zenit may now have to sell to Lyon if they are to bring in a fee for the player.