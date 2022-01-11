Arsenal are most likely to terminate the contract of out-of-favour Sead Kolasinac, with the player then being given a free hand to sign for Marseille, according to the Daily Express.

The 28-year-old has featured in a total of five games for the Gunners this term, two of which have been in the Premier League.

He has entered the final six months of his contract with the Londoners and all probabilities suggested that he would leave the Emirates for free at the end of June.

Only then would Kolasinac have the opportunity to sign for French outfit Marseille, who have been keen on signing the player.

However, it is claimed that Arsenal are now likely to terminate Kolasinac’s contract at the Emirates, making him a free agent.

That would make the job easy for Marseille, who would then have the opportunity to sign the Bosnia and Herzegovina international for free.

Kolasinac has been on Arsenal’s books since 2017, featuring in 118 games and making 20 goal contributions.

He went back to his former club Schalke for the second half of the 2020/21 season, but returned to the club last summer.

All eyes will be on whether Kolasinac will become a free agent in the coming days.