Arsenal are unlikely to sanction Mohamed Elneny’s exit this month unless they can bring in a midfielder, according to the Press Association.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been a bit-part player at Arsenal this season and only one of his seven Premier League appearances has come from the starting eleven.

Elneny is attracting substantial interest from clubs in Turkey and he has only six months left on his contract at the Emirates.

He is tipped to leave in the summer when his contract expires, but the midfielder is open to moving on this month too in order to play regular football.

But it has been claimed that the Gunners are prepared to hold on to him if they cannot sign a midfielder.

Arsenal are worried about their midfield options in the ongoing transfer window and have already allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to join Roma on loan.

Elneny has clubs chasing him and is open to a move but for the moment, Arsenal want to keep him.

If they can bring in a midfielder in the ongoing transfer window Arsenal will listen to offers for the Egyptian.