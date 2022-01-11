Blackburn Rovers are linked with a move for Leeds United starlet Crysencio Summerville, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Summerville made his Premier League debut for Leeds in September and has been part of the first team squad this season.

Injuries to key senior players have opened up places for Whites Under-23s stars such as Summerville and he also clocked up minutes on Sunday in Leeds’ 2-0 FA Cup defeat to West Ham United.

The Dutchman is attracting interest from elsewhere this month with ScottishcChampions Rangers credited with interest in taking him to Ibrox, while it is also claimed that Blackburn have enquired about the possibility of signing him on loan.

However, claims linking the Riversiders with interest in Summerville are wide of the mark.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is keen on making attacking additions to his squad following an injury to Leeds winger Ian Poveda, who was plying his trade at Ewood Park on loan.

The Lancashire outfit are in the market for forwards as they look to boost their chances of sealing promotion back into the top flight but the Leeds starlet is not on their transfer wish list.

Leeds are still missing players on attack owing to injury and Summerville could again be able to earn senior minutes at this season even if remains at Elland Road.