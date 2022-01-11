Brighton and Newcastle United are considering making moves for Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Argentine defender has been turning heads in Europe with his performances for the Rotterdam outfit since joining the club in 2019 and he has regularly been linked with moves away.

The 24-year-old centre-back’s future is under the scanner and he has been linked with a switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

But Senesi has also been attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that Brighton and Newcastle are weighing up moves for the centre-back this month.

Graham Potter wants to bring in defensive reinforcements and the Feyenoord defender has emerged as a target.

Newcastle are in the market for centre-backs this month and Senesi is one player the club are keeping close tabs on.

The Argentine has 18 months left on his contract at Feyenoord and the defender is believed to be open to a move away from the Dutch club.

It remains to be seen whether either of the clubs make an offer tempting enough for Feyenoord to accept it this month.