Burnley are furious at the prospect of losing Chris Wood to Newcastle United, according to the Daily Mail, and the club’s backroom team only learned of the interest last night.

Newcastle are set to snap up Wood from Burnley after triggering a £25m release clause in his contract at Turf Moor.

The hitman is travelling to the north east this evening in order to be put through his medical paces and then put pen to paper to a contract with his new club.

It is claimed that Burnley have been left furious by the development and the club’s backroom staff only learned of the interest from Newcastle last night.

Wood is a key man at Turf Moor and losing his services will be a big blow to Burnley’s hopes of survival in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle have been keen to make sure they have a striker in through the door before they face Watford this weekend.

And Wood looks like being snapped up quickly and in time to be available for the crunch meeting with the Hornets.

Newcastle will not stop with Wood and are expected to make a raft of further signings over the course of this month’s window.