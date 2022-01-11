Newcastle United target Chris Wood has a release clause in his contract, which would render Burnley powerless if the New Zealand striker decides to leave in the ongoing transfer window, according to the Northern Echo.

Wood’s future at Burnley has come under the scanner this month due to interest from Newcastle who are in the market for a striker.

Callum Wilson’s injury has forced Newcastle to look to bring in a forward and Wood is one of the target men the club are considering signing.

Newcastle have held discussions over the possibility of taking the New Zealander to St. James’ Park in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that there is a release clause in his contract, which could give Newcastle a massive boost in the race to sign him.

Burnley do not want to sell Wood and there are not interested in letting him move to their relegation rivals.

But the release clause could render Burnley powerless if Newcastle can agree terms with the striker and the Magpies decide to trigger the buy-out clause.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle indeed make a concrete move to sign Wood and try to weaken a relegation rival in Burnley.