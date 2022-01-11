Udinese remain keen on Celtic defender Stephen Welsh and will look at making another bid for him in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

The Serie A side are admirers of the defender and recently put in a loan bid to take him to Italy in this month’s transfer window.

Celtic rejected Udinese’s approach as they want to keep hold of Welsh, but the Italians are not going away easily.

Udinese will not make another bid for Welsh this month, but they will monitor his situation at Celtic Park with a view to making another bid in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has made 19 appearances for Celtic this season, being regularly trusted by Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic rate Welsh highly and have him under contract until the summer of 2025.

It remains to be seen if Udinese can present a proposal to Celtic in the summer which will spark a change of mind in Glasgow.

Udinese currently sit in 14th spot in the 20-team Serie A table, seven points above the drop zone.