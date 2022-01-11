Barcelona are still shocked that Tottenham Hotspur agreed to pay £25.8m to sign Emerson Royal, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Spurs swooped to land Emerson from the Spanish giants in the January transfer window in an effort to solve their right-back issue.

Barcelona had loaned Emerson to Real Betis and the 2021/22 campaign was to be his first at the Camp Nou, however the club opened the door to selling him.

Tottenham agreed to splash a substantial £25.8m to land the defender and Barcelona are still stunned the north London side agreed to spend such a fee.

The 22-year-old has been handed regular game time at Tottenham, but the club are currently looking to sign a new right wing-back during this month’s window.

Spurs are expected to soon bid for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who Conte will look to convert into a right wing-back.

Emerson is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2026 and the club will be looking to see him come good in north London.

He departed Barcelona having only made three appearances for the club; he turned out 79 times for Real Betis.