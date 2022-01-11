Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah’s wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block in Crystal Palace’s efforts to sign him this month, according to the Daily Mail.

Nketiah has six months left on his contract at Arsenal and is almost certain to leave the Gunners for a new challenge at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace are interested in signing him and are prepared to pay a transfer fee to Arsenal to sign Nketiah in the ongoing transfer window.

The Eagles are pushing to get the deal over the line, but for the moment a transfer is not in place between the two clubs and the player.

And it has been claimed that Crystal Palace are finding it difficult to meet the forward’s wage demands.

Nketiah’s wage demands are proving to be a major obstacle for Crystal Palace to overcome in their attempts to sign him.

The forward also has options to join clubs in Germany and France if he decides to leave in the summer.

The wages on offer from the clubs in Germany and France are more than his English suitors can afford to pay him if signing him this month.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can convince the forward to move to Selhurst Park now.