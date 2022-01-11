Crystal Palace will only allow Newcastle United linked Jean-Philippe Mateta to leave the club this month if they can bring in a replacement striker, according to The Athletic.

Having added to their defensive options by bringing in Kieran Trippier, the Magpies are on the hunt for new striker and have been credited with interest in a clutch of players across Europe.

Crystal Palace striker Mateta, who is on loan from German side Mainz, is among the players Newcastle have shown interest in during the ongoing window, although they are not his only suitors.

Mainz want the Eagles to exercise a clause to make Mateta’s deal permanent but they are yet to trigger that option, which has seen a potential move for the striker to Saint-Etienne being stuck, even though he has an agreement in place to join them.

In addition to Newcastle and Saint-Etienne, Swiss outfit FC Basel are also keen on the 24-year-old.

However, despite growing interest in Mateta, Crystal Palace will only sanction an exit for him in the ongoing window if they can find a replacement.

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah is the London side’s top target, although they are only prepared to fork out half of the £20m fee the Gunners are asking for his services.

Mateta, who was struggling for game time, has also featured in Crystal Palace’s last four games across all competitions, registering two goals in the process.