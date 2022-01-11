Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has insisted Steven Bergwijn is one player he can count on, amidst the winger being linked with a move to Dutch giants Ajax.

Bergwijn’s future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is under the scanner in the ongoing window as he has only been a bit part player at the club so far this season, although he has spent time on the sidelines owing to injury.

It has been claimed that Eredivisie giants Ajax are keen to take him back to the Netherlands and are preparing to table an improved bid for him, having seen Spurs knock back their initial offer.

However, Tottenham boss Conte has insisted that Bergwijn is a player that he can count on and stressed the Dutchman also knows how he sees him at the club.

Conte added that Bergwijn brings a unique set of skills to the table, something different to all his fellow attackers at the north London giants.

“Bergwijn, he knows very well what I think about him”, Conte told a press conference while discussing Bergwijn being linked with a move to Ajax.

“I consider him a player that can play all the three roles, as a number 9 and number 10.

“In my period at Tottenham, he was injured for a long time.

“But I showed him that when he is in a good physical condition, I gave him a chance.

“He is a Tottenham player and he is very close to coming back.

“After the game with Chelsea he can start a training session.

“I can count on him.

“He is a player with different characteristics than Harry, Son and Moura, he is a player we don’t have in our squad.”

Spurs are claimed to be open to letting Bergwijn leave this month and are looking to recoup the £27m they paid PSV Eindhoven for his signature in January 2019.