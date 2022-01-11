Tottenham Hotspur football managing director Fabio Paratici could be forced to try to bring in a striker this month if Steven Bergwijn is sold, according to football.london.

Dutch giants Ajax want Bergwijn and are preparing a fresh bid for the attacker after seeing Spurs reject their initial proposal.

It is claimed Tottenham are prepared to sell him for the right price, but Bergwijn is the only senior player beyond Harry Kane who boss Antonio Conte feels can play up top as the main striker.

As such, an exit for Bergwijn this month could force Paratici to enter the transfer market to add a new striker to the ranks, unless Conte feels target Adama Traore can do the job, but he is earmarked for the right wing-back role.

Tottenham are keen on Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard and have sounded out his camp.

However, Lingard is out of contract in the summer and a move in the January window is rated to be unlikely.

Tottenham could try to do a January deal for Lingard, but the jury is out on whether they would be successful.

Spurs were tipped to sign a striker in the summer after passing on keeping hold of Carlos Vinicius, but they ended the window without another hitman.