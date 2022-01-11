Rangers and two Championship clubs are left in the race to sign Aberdeen centre-back John Souttar on a free transfer next summer, according to Scottish broadcaster STV, with a decision due this week.

The 25-year-old Scotland international will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is looking to move on from Hearts for a fresh challenge.

The defender has been in talks with several clubs over agreeing on a pre-contract from both north and south of the border.

Rangers have been pushing to agree on a pre-contract with the defender and it has been claimed that the Scottish giants are an option for him.

Souttar has narrowed down the list of sides to three clubs as he looks to take a call on his next destination.

Rangers and two other Championship clubs from England are left in the running to sign the centre-back on a free transfer.

The Glasgow giants have identified the centre-back as a big target and are looking to convince him to stay in Scotland.

Souttar is wanted in England as well and there is a chance he could be playing in the Championship next season as well.

He is set to make a decision this week and interested clubs will be waiting to see which way he jumps.