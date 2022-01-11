West Ham United boss David Moyes has revealed that Kurt Zouma is doing well as he edges closer to a return from injury, but admitted the club still need more cover at centre-back this month as Angelo Ogbonna is out for the season.

The Hammers boss has prioritised signing a new centre-back this month, following injuries to Zouma and Ogbonna, his first choice duo in the heart of defence.

However, while Ogbonna will not play again this season, Zouma has made quick progress on the road to recovery and is in line to return to the field well ahead of schedule, which could have an impact on West Ham’s transfer plans.

But Moyes has admitted that even though Zouma is doing well, the club still need to find cover in the centre-back role before the winter window slams shut as Ogbonna remains out for the season.

Asked about Zouma’s progress, Moyes told a press conference: “Kurt’s doing well and we’re looking forward to having him back.

“We could probably do with some more cover [at centre-back] because of Ogbonna’s injury.”

Moyes added that West Ham could do with some more backup options in their squad but stressed they will only launch swoops for players that they think are suitable for their style of play.

“I will not give details [about potential incomings] as it may be detrimental to my players.

“We’d like to add to our squad if we can and if we can find players who we think are suitable, we could do with some backup if we can get it.

“There’s never any guarantee in January the right players are gettable, but we’re certainly looking around.”

West Ham have three weeks to bring in a centre-back while Zouma could be back in the squad later this month.