Leicester City are interested in signing Newcastle United and West Ham target Hugo Ekitike, but they have not made any concrete moves to sign him.

The 19-year-old striker’s future has come under the scanner this month due to some serious interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle have already tabled a bid with Reims, but the offer is far away from the €36m figure being quoted in various claims.

Reims are reportedly considering rejecting the offer but Newcastle are not the only club who are interested in getting their hands on the teenage forward.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leicester are also interested in signing the 19-year-old striker in the ongoing transfer window.

The teenage forward has been watched by the Foxes and they are considering whether to make a move for him hm.

However, unlike Newcastle, Leicester are yet to take any concrete steps to land Ekitike this month.

West Ham are also keeping tabs on the 19-year-old with a view to potentially signing him.

But for the moment, Newcastle are the only ones who have made a concrete move to sign the striker.