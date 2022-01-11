Newcastle United are set to prioritise snapping up players from abroad having encountered problems in sealing deals with rival Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Express.

The Magpies are aiming to bolster their squad across the board as they continue to be embroiled in a relegation scrap and have made right-back Kieran Trippier their first signing in the ongoing widow.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants new strikers, a centre-back and additions in midfield, and the club’s deal-makers are busy behind the scenes, lodging enquiries with clubs from domestic and foreign quarters.

However, the Tyneside giants have found it hard to agree on deals with fellow Premier League clubs in the ongoing window.

Burnley are refusing to entertain any talks with Newcastle over James Tarkowski and Chris Wood, West Ham United are not interested in selling Magpies linked Issa Diop, while Liverpool have opted against letting Divock Origi move to St James’ Park.

And as such Newcastle are set to prioritise on signing players from abroad this month as they ramp up their recruitment drive.

Howe’s side have already managed to snare away Trippier from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and are gearing up to concentrate on signing players from overseas in the remaining days of the window.

Stade Reims hitman Hugo Ekitike, Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile, Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are all foreign players currently on Newcastle’s transfer wish list.