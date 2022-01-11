Newcastle United have taken a look at potentially signing Tottenham Hotspur target Gleison Bremer in this month’s transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies are keen to land two new centre-backs before the transfer window slams shut at the end of this month.

They have been forced to call off their pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman after the French club rejected multiple offers for the Dutchman.

Newcastle are now looking elsewhere and their eyes have been drawn to Italy and Torino centre-back Bremer.

Bremer has caught the eye with his performances in the Italian top flight and has been linked with several clubs, including Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Torino do not want to let Bremer go this month and Newcastle may have to pay a substantial fee to take him from Italy.

Bremer, 24, has made 19 appearances in Serie A for Torino this season and is a key man at the club.

He has worn the captain’s armband of late and clocked the full 90 minutes in Monday night’s 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

If Newcastle do move for Bremer, it remains to be seen if Tottenham will rival them, with Fabio Paratici claimed to be keen to land the Brazilian.