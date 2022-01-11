Newcastle United have suffered a blow in their chase for Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile, who has picked up an injury and is set to be out for up to six weeks.

The Magpies have bolstered their backline in the ongoing window with the addition of right-back Kieran Trippier, but boss Eddie Howe wants to bring in two centre-backs.

Newcastle’s primary target in the centre-back role was Lille man Sven Botman, but his club have knocked back multiple offers from the Premier League side, forcing them to turn to alternative options.

Monaco star Badiashile has emerged as a target for Newcastle, and they have made contact with his entourage over a possible move to St. James’ Park in the ongoing window.

However, according to French radio station RMC Sport, the Tyneside giants have suffered a blow in their pursuit to land the 20-year-old as he has picked up an injury.

Badiashile, who has been a fixture in the Monaco squad this season, is now set to spent time on the sidelines for six weeks.

The winter window will slam shut at the end of this month but Newcastle already have more options for the centre-back role other than Badiashile and Botman.

Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is on the Magpies transfer wish list and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to strike a deal with any of their centre-back targets with only three weeks remaining in the window.