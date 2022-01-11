Sampdoria have tabled an initial bid for Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari to take him to Italy on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Spaniard has not played for the Gunners in the Premier League since July, with boss Mikel Arteta picking Ben White and Gabriel as his first-choice centre-back duo.

Mari has fallen out of favour and has since spent time at the Emirates Stadium on the fringes, but he could be handed a way out of the club this month.

The 28-year-old’s situation at Arsenal has seen him attract interest from Serie A, where Sampdoria are keen on securing his signature.

And according to Genoa-based daily Il Secolo XIX, the Blucerchiati have tabled an initial offer for the Arsenal man.

Sampdoria want to take Mari to Italy on a simple loan deal for the remainder of the season.

However, the Gunners are tipped to knock back Sampdoria’s current offer for the defender, which could force them to submit an improved offer.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will allow Mari to move to Genoa in the coming weeks if he is not part of Arteta’s plans at the north London giants.