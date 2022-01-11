Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to bring in two new centre-backs in the ongoing transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls are currently ninth in the League One standings, six points off the playoff spots and are dealing with a rough injury situation.

Sheffield Wednesday’s defensive department has been left shorthanded owing to injuries to the likes of Dominic Iorfa, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gibson.

Owls boss Darren Moore is hoping to bolster his squad in the ongoing window and has identified recruiting centre-backs as a priority.

And the Yorkshire outfit want to rope in two new centre-backs before the winter window slams shut as Moore looks to lead his side back into the playoff spots in the second half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday have just one win in their last five league outings, Moore is under pressure to get results and he wants to have more cover in the heart of defence.

The Owls have held talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over a possible loan move for their centre-back Haydon Roberts, but he is also attracting interest from the Championship and from other League One sides.

It remains to be seen whether Sheffield Wednesday will be able to add to their centre-back options in the coming weeks.