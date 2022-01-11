Ousmane Dembele, who is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, will aim for the Premier League if he leaves Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer.

Barcelona have so far been unable to convince Dembele to renew his contract, despite meetings with his agent and the setting of several deadlines.

The French winger’s situation has seen a host of top clubs show interest, with Paris Saint-Germain looking to take him back to his homeland, Bayern Munich to Germany and Juventus aiming to tempt him to Italy.

He also has substantial interest from the Premier League, where Tottenham and Newcastle are keen and, according to Cadena SER’s Carrusel Deportivo, Dembele will prioritise the Premier League if he moves in the summer.

It is claimed that Dembele will not accept being sold by Barcelona this month.

If his contractual demands are not accepted then he will wait until the summer and depart the Camp Nou as a free agent.

And at that time Dembele will aim to be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

Barcelona want Dembele to sign a fresh deal, but will look to sell him this month if he does not put pen to paper.