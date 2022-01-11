Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has stressed that his team are having more fun under Simone Inzaghi as the two years under Antonio Conte changed the mentality of the team.

Conte finished second in his first season at Inter but managed to help the team win Serie A in his second and final year as Nerazzurri coach.

The Italian left Inter last summer after becoming a champion and the club roped in Inzaghi to carry on the good work at the San Siro.

Inter are leading the league table in Italy at the moment and many feel the Nerazzurri are playing better football with more creativity under Inzaghi than they were under Conte.

But Handanovic stressed that the fun they are having at the moment is down to the mentality change that Conte ushered in during his two years at Inter.

He insisted that if results go downhill then the fun and freedom will go as well and therefore, his team need to remain vigilant in order to stay at the top in Italy.

The Inter goalkeeper was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Without the previous two years, we would not be having this fun today.

“The mentality has changed and the desire to win trophies has changed

“Maybe today there are fewer concepts and more freedom to play because if you don’t win, the fun or freedom goes away.

“We must always be on alert because in two weeks everything can change in football.”

Conte is now trying to pick up the pieces at Tottenham and turn them into a Champions League club again.