Newcastle United have put in a bid of £28m for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos as they look to quickly land a centre-back, according to talkSPORT.

Eddie Howe’s side are busily looking to bring in two centre-backs this month and have not lost hope of having one in through the door before they play Watford this weekend.

Sevilla man Carlos is a player that Newcastle have already failed with a bid for, but they have now gone back with a second proposal.

It is claimed that the Magpies have put £28m on the table for the defender and they will now wait for Sevilla to respond to the offer.

Sevilla are in the middle of battling Real Madrid for the Spanish league title and are not keen on losing a key man such as Carlos.

The jury is out on whether Newcastle have offered enough to force the Spanish side to do business.

Newcastle have a number of centre-back irons in the fire this month, but have already been forced to abandon attempts to sign their top target Sven Botman.

The Premier League club made two offers for the defender, but saw his club side Lille knock both back.