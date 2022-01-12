Arsenal are ready to pay the full wages of Arthur during his loan stint but Juventus want to sign a replacement before letting him go this month.

Arthur has been a bit-part player at Juventus this season and he has been heavily linked with a move away from the Turin club in the ongoing transfer window.

Several clubs have been interested in securing his services, but Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to land the Brazilian in the coming days.

The Gunners are pushing forward with an attempt to sign the midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season and have made contact over a swoop.

According to Goal Italia’s Romero Agresti, the Gunners have proposed to sign him on a simple loan deal.

The north London club are also prepared to pay his full wages during the Brazilian’s stay at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce his midfield options this month following Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ exit and Arthur has emerged as a realistic target for the club.

The ball is now in Juventus’ court and the Italian giants are prepared to let him go if they can bring in a replacement.