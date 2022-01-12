Burnley have put in an offer of €17m for Newcastle United target Seko Fofana, it has been claimed in France.

The Clarets are set to be badly weakened by losing striker Chris Wood to Newcastle after the Magpies moved in to snap him up.

Wood has been undergoing a medical in the north east, with Newcastle wanting to get him in through the door before they face Watford this weekend.

Now Burnley look set to use a portion of the Wood cash to snap up Fofana from French club Lens, a player who has been linked with Newcastle this month; the Magpies want to secure a midfielder.

The Turf Moor outfit have offered Lens a fee of €17m for the services of the 26-year-old, according to Foot Mercato’s Cedric Rablat.

It remains to be seen whether the sum will be enough to convince Lens to part with the midfielder.

They snapped Fofana up from Italian side Udinese in 2020 and he has impressed with his performances back in France.

Fofana, who was born in Paris and turned out for Paris FC and Lorient at youth level, has experience of English football gained through time on the books at Manchester City and with Fulham.