Juventus are set to hold talks with Sassuolo over a move for Tottenham Hotspur linked Gianluca Scamacca in the ongoing window.

Scamacca started the current campaign as a bit part player for Sassuolo but became a fixture in the first team as the season progressed and is in fine form for them in Serie A.

The hitman has six goals to his name in his last eight league outings and his exploits on the pitch have seen him put Premier League giants Spurs on notice.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has put Scamacca on his transfer radar and is keeping a close on eye on his progress, following a summer in which they were unable to bring in a backup striker for hitman Harry Kane.

However, according to Turin based daily Tuttosport, Paratici’s former club Juventus are stepping up their interest to land Scamacca and are set to meet with Sassuolo next week.

The Bianconeri are determined to add to their attack this month and will look to seal a deal for Scamacca as soon as possible even though they are tipped to face a difficult time convincing Sassuolo to let him leave mid-season.

And as such if Spurs enter the race for 23-year-old, they will face tough competition from Juventus this month.

But a new striker is not a priority for the north London giants in the current window and they are tipped to only pursue a deal for a player in that position if they can raise funds by offloading stars.