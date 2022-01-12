Lyon have rejected all of Chelsea’s offers in their efforts to recall Emerson Palmieri to Stamford Bridge in the ongoing transfer window.

With Ben Chilwell out for the season due to a knee injury, Chelsea are short of options at left-back and the club have been looking at options to sort out the issue.

They considered signing Lucas Digne from Everton but the Frenchman is now expected to join Aston Villa in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea are keen to have Emerson back from his loan at Lyon but there is no option in the loan agreement between the two clubs that would allow them to get the Italian back.

And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Blues are facing a stubborn Lyon in their efforts to get their own player back this month.

Lyon are in no mood to lose Emerson who has been one of their top performers in the ongoing season.

They have rejected all the approaches from Chelsea, which included the Blues offering to pay them compensation for Emerson’s departure.

Lyon are determined to hold on to a player who has become a favourite amongst the fans this season.

The Italian has also privately told the club that he is prepared to spend the rest of the season at Lyon.