Newcastle United have emerged as the Premier League club who are interested in signing Everton defender Mason Holgate this month, according to the Sun.

Holgate wants to play regular first-team football in the latter half of the season and Everton are open to offers to let him go.

Monaco and Nice are two French clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the 25-year-old centre-back.

An unnamed Premier League are reportedly keen on signing Holgate as well in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the club are Newcastle, who want to secure a deal to sign the Everton centre-back on loan.

The Magpies are in the market for defenders and Holgate is one of the players Eddie Howe is considering signing him.

Newcastle have been considering making a move for several centre-backs across Europe this month.

Holgate has made just eight appearances for Everton this season and is not a big part of Rafael Benitez’s plans.

The defender has a contract until 2025 at Everton and it remains to be seen if the Toffees will let him move to potential relegation rivals.