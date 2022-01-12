Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has revealed he has been told that Burnley have willingly sold Chris Wood to Newcastle United as the release clause would have only kicked in during the summer.

Newcastle have reportedly triggered a buyout clause worth in excess of £20m to snare Wood away from the Clarets.

Wood is currently undergoing a medical at Newcastle and is expected to become their second new signing this month in the coming hours.

Burnley are said to be furious at the way Newcastle are set to poach the 30-year-old striker but Jordan made a startling claim around the release clause in Wood’s Burnley contract.

He claimed that he has been told that the buyout clause would have only come into effect next summer, which means Burnley have willingly agreed to sell the striker to Newcastle.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “It has been brought to my attention that there is a possibility that this release clause with Chris Wood didn’t apply until the summer.

“They are suggesting that this is a transaction that has a release clause that only applies in the summer so that means in the January transfer window that release clause doesn’t kick in.

“If that’s the case it means that potentially Burnley have sold him voluntarily rather than against their wishes.”

Regardless of the clause, Wood is close to joining Newcastle and is expected to be in the team to face Watford on Saturday.