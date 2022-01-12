Sunderland manager Lee Johnson is keen on signing Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United, but the transfer fee could be an issue, according to talkSPORT.

The Black Cats are well-placed to secure automatic promotion from League One at the end of the season and are looking to add more firepower to their ranks in order to assist them in their attempt.

Johnson has identified the 27-year-old as a player he would like to take to the Stadium of Light during this month’s window.

However, it is suggested that the expected demands of Peterborough could throw a spanner in the works of any negotiations.

It is claimed that Peterborough could be looking for in excess of £6m to let Clarke-Harris move on this month.

The jury is out on whether Sunderland will splash such a substantial amount on the 27-year-old, who started his career at Coventry City.

He has featured in 19 Championship games for the Posh so far this season, scoring four goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.

Clarke-Harris helped Peterborough to win promotion from League One last season and scored over 30 goals in the division.