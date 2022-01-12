Tanguy Ndombele’s wage demands are proving to be a stumbling block for his departure from Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window.

Ndombele has failed to convince one more Tottenham manager, in the shape of Antonio Conte, and is again struggling to get into the starting eleven.

He was an unused substitute in Tottenham’s last two Premier League games and was jeered by the home fans in their 3-1 FA Cup win over Morecambe last weekend.

Tottenham are open to loan offers for him in the ongoing transfer window and there is interest from Italy.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Roma and Napoli have shown a willingness to sign the Frenchman on loan this month.

But the Serie A teams are in no mood to pay the kind of wages he earns at Tottenham for the moment.

His salary demands are being deemed too high and are a major obstacle towards an agreement for him to leave Tottenham this month.

The north London club are reluctant to subsidise the salary of a player who has failed to convince since joining them in 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Ndombele is prepared to take a hit on his earnings in order to leave Tottenham by the end of the current window.