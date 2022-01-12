Everton could earn up to £28m from Aston Villa for Lucas Digne due to potential add-on payments included in the deal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Frenchman wants to leave Goodison Park this month having had a fallout with boss Rafael Benitez and several Premier League clubs were interested in signing him.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa have won the race to land Digne, beating off Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham, and he is closing in on a move.

Digne is currently being put through his medical paces as the Lions put the finishing touches on the swoop, having agreed a fee in the £23m range for him with Everton.

The Toffees were initially seeking £30m for Digne, but Aston Villa managed to water down their demands, settling on a base price of £23m.

However, Everton could potentially earn an additional £5m from Digne’s sale in add-on payments.

The Merseyside giants have already snapped up two full-backs this month, spending significantly more than they did in the summer.

Benitez is keen on making further additions to his squad in the ongoing window, and the cash from the Digne deal is expected to be reinvested into player recruitment.