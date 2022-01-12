Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to convince Wolves to allow Adama Traore to move this month on loan with an obligation to buy, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Traore has 18 months left on his contract and has been on Tottenham’s wish list since the last summer transfer window, when Nuno Espirito Santo was at the helm.

Spurs failed to sign him last year, but Fabio Paratici is again trying to broker a deal to sign the Spanish winger this month as part of his plans to strengthen Antonio Conte’s hand.

The north London club are in talks with Wolves, who would prefer to sell him for a straightforward deal worth £20m to fund Bruno Lage’s business this month.

Tottenham are keen but they are in favour of signing the winger on an initial loan deal in the ongoing transfer window.

Spurs are prepared to accept an obligation to buy in order to convince Wolves to let Traore join them this month.

Wolves want a straightforward sale but Tottenham are hoping to use the winger’s contract situation to get him on loan.

The Spaniard will enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer and Wolves could risk seeing his value drop in the coming months.

The north London club want to sign Traore for the right wing-back position in Conte’s team.