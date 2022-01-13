Arsenal and West Ham United are battling for the signature of Brazilian talent Danilo, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

Danilo is on the books at Brazilian giants Palmeiras and has been linked with a potential switch to Europe following his fine displays in a green shirt.

He has interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, while David Moyes’ West Ham are also keen to take the midfielder from Brazil.

Despite being just 20 years old, Danilo has already made 83 senior appearances for the club.

The defensive midfielder helped Palmeiras to win the Copa Libertadores twice, along with picking up the Brazilian cup.

Palmeiras have Danilo locked down on a contract until the end of 2025 and it remains to be seen how much interested clubs will have to pay to snare him away.

Both Arsenal and West Ham are chasing a top four finish in the Premier League this season and each side are looking for potential reinforcements this month.

All eyes will be on whether either club can agree terms with Palmeiras to bring the highly rated Danilo to Europe.