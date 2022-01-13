Aston Villa target Yves Bissouma is not in a hurry to leave his current club Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Sky Sports News (10:52).

Bissouma has been a pivotal part of the Seagulls’ squad ever since his arrival on the south coast and his impressive performances have continued this season.

The midfielder has started 14 of the Seagulls’ Premier League games this season and a one-game suspension notwithstanding, the last match he missed was back in late October.

Aston Villa are making heavy strides this transfer window and Bissouma is another player they would like to bring in to deepen their midfield options.

However, the midfielder himself is in no rush to leave Brighton this month and does not mind staying put at the Amex.

Thoughts of leaving the Seagulls will only enter Bissouma’s mind if Brighton’s asking fee, believed to be between £40m and £50m, is met.

Aside from Aston Villa, a host of clubs have been linked with the midfielder, including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder is currently away on international duty, playing for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations and his contract with the Seagulls runs until the summer of next year.