Lukasz Fabianski, who is out of contract at West Ham United next summer, has revealed that he hopes to remain at the club beyond this term as he continues talks over a new deal.

The shot-stopper put pen-to-paper on a new deal at the London Stadium in March but his stint is set to expire next summer.

Fabianski has played every minute of Premier League football for West Ham so far this season, keeping Alphonse Areola at bay, and the club are currently locked in talks with him over signing on fresh terms.

The Pole has revealed that he is hoping to remain at the capital club beyond this season and stressed he is happy with his football at the moment.

Fabianski, 36, added that if health permits and he is able to not drop his standards, he does not see any other option other than to continue his spell at West Ham.

Asked whether he will still be at West Ham next season, Fabianski told the Evening Standard: “I hope so.

“I don’t know what to say, it is always a tricky question.

“I am very happy in this present time and present moment.

“I am really focused on doing well for the club and if everything goes well then I don’t see any other options.

“I just keep pushing.

“It is a matter of health, a matter of playing at the right level and if I continue to do that I don’t set myself any time.

“I wouldn’t want to be judged by age, I wanted to be looked at with the way I perform on the pitch.”

Fabianski has five clean sheets to his name in 21 Premier League outings and has now reached the 300-game milestone in the league with West Ham.