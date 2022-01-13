Turkish giants Fenerbahce have a complete agreement in place with Leeds United linked forward Vedat Muriqi with a view to signing him on loan this month.

The Kosovan joined Lazio from Fenerbahce in 2020 as a prolific goal-getter, but he has been nothing short of a disappointment in Rome.

He has scored just twice since joining Lazio and this season has drawn a blank, failing to score in 14 outings for the club.

Lazio are keen to move him on and Leeds United are amongst the clubs who are believed to be interested in signing him, with the Whites claimed to want him on loan and negotiations progressing.

But Muriqi could be on his way back to Turkey as according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the forward has agreed personal terms to join Fenerbahce.

It is claimed he has a total agreement with the club.

His stock remains high in Turkey and Fenerbahce have prioritised signing their former player on loan for the rest of the season.

The Turkish giants are pushing forward with their attempt to sign him and they already have an agreement in place with Muriqi.

Fenerbahce are yet to get the go-ahead from Lazio and they still have to convince the Serie A giants to accept a loan offer.

The Turkish giants are also open to adding a purchase option in order to sweeten the deal for Lazio.