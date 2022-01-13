Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has claimed that he has no offers on his table for Manchester United and Arsenal target Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria has six months left on his contract and has refused to sign a new deal with the German club, signalling the approaching end of his time at Borussia-Park.

Several clubs have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season, but Manchester United are considering tabling a bid to sign him in the ongoing transfer window, while Arsenal have also been linked with him.

The Premier League giants have held talks with his agent and are weighing up whether to make a bid, with suggestions that Gladbach could sell for as little as €6m in the current window.

However, Eberl stressed that he has no bids on his table for Zakaria and he is not keen to comment on speculation.

The Gladbach deal-maker was quoted as saying by German outlet Spox: “[There is] nothing on my desk.

“There are now rumours that are not of any interest to us.”

Gladbach are ready to sell Zakaria this month to avoid seeing him walk away on a free transfer in the summer.